A New Suffolk woman struck a parked car on Route 25 in Southold and was arrested for driving while intoxicated, Southold Town police said.

Rebecca Neese, 26, faces a felony DWI charge because of a prior DWI conviction in 2012, police said.

The crash occurred at about 10:14 p.m. Saturday night when Ms. Neese was driving a 2013 Cadillac and struck the parked car, police said. She was transported to police headquarters and held for arraignment.

