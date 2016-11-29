Barry W. Lehr of Southold died Nov. 23, 2016, at Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. The lifelong North Fork resident was 82 years old.

He was born in Greenport Oct. 8, 1934, to Margaret (Smith) and David Lehr. In 1952, he graduated from Southold High School and later married Beverly Capon on April 15, 1955, at the First Presbyterian Church in Southold. Together they made their home in Southold.

Barry worked at Tryac Truck & Equipment and John Deere. He was a member of Southold Fire Department and Mattituck Gun Club for over 50 years and a former member of Orient Gun Club.

Surviving are his wife Beverly; his daughter Jean Walters (Louis Sr.) of Southold; his brother, Bruce, of Southold; two grandchildren, David Kramkowski (Carolyn) of St. Charles, Mo. and Kristin Witczak (Chris) of Cutchogue and four great-grandchildren, Kaitlin Kramkowski, Blake Witczak, Madison Witczak and Natalie Kramkowski.

Services will be held in the Summer of 2017.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home is assisting the family.

