Virginia Crossley Byrnes-Osler

Virginia “Ginny” Crossley Byrnes-Osler of Laurel, formerly of East Northport and Great Neck, passed away Nov. 26, 2016, at the age of 87.

Ginny was born May 26, 1929, and was the daughter of Agnes and Jack Crossley. She grew up in Great Neck, graduated from Great Neck High School and attended Marymount College.

After her marriage to Edward J. Byrnes, the “boy next door” and former kindergarten classmate, she settled in East Northport to raise her four boys.

Ginny worked for a group of gynecologists and was an active volunteer serving as an EMT in the Commack Ambulance Corps.

She retired to Laurel with her husband Ned and together they traveled around the world and were active members of North Fork Country Club in Cutchogue and Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

Ginny enjoyed entertaining – be it a bridge lunch, a meeting of the Minapauge or a dinner with friends and family. Whatever the occasion, Ginny was always sought out and welcomed for her humor in particular, but probably more so, for the gift of making you feel better for just having been with her. It’s nice to know there are such people that are especially nice to be with such very special people in these changing times.

At the age of 82 she fell in love once again and filled every moment with new adventures dancing on the arm of “Mr. Osler.” From riverboat tours in Europe, to a trip to the Grand Canyon with grandchildren, Ginny lived each day with Bill to the fullest. They were married on Jan. 31 of this year.

Ginny was the loving wife of Bill Osler; the widow of Edward “Ned” Byrnes; the mother of Jack (Laurie), Jim, who predeceased her, Tom (Karen) and Richard Byrnes (Michael McDyer, Drew Allt); the stepmother of Mark, Darryl (Mary), Bruce (Jennifer), Scott (Julie) Osler and grandmother of Megan (Andrew), Tim, Brian, Lauren and Emilee Byrnes and Sean, Bryan, Kyle, Boden, Brandon, Madison, Jordan, Ryan and Colleen Osler; great-grandmother of Anna; sister of Joan Sheehan and Barbara Kelling and sister-in-law of Ann Garman.

The family will receive visitors today, Thursday, Dec. 1, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral mass will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

Memorial donations may be made to the Avon 39 Breast Cancer Walk, Boston 2107, team ‘Cuz we have Faith.

