See the highlights of SWR’s 20-10 Long Island Championship win: Video

The Shoreham-Wading River football team won its third consecutive Class IV Long Island Championship Sunday by defeating Seaford, 20-10, at Stony Brook University.

The Wildcats improved to 34-2 over the past three seasons.

Senior Chris Gray capped his storied season with three touchdown runs, including a spectacular 24-yard run late in the third quarter that made it 20-3.

Click here for a full recap.

See more photos below:

Comments

comments