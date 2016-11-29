Videos

See the highlights of SWR’s 20-10 Long Island Championship win: Video

11/29/2016 2:44 PM |
The Shoreham-Wading River football team won its third consecutive Class IV Long Island Championship Sunday by defeating Seaford, 20-10, at Stony Brook University.

The Wildcats improved to 34-2 over the past three seasons.

Senior Chris Gray capped his storied season with three touchdown runs, including a spectacular 24-yard run late in the third quarter that made it 20-3.

Click here for a full recap.

See more photos below:

Chris Gray carries the ball. (Credit: Robert O'Rourk)

The 2016 Long Island champions. (Credit: Robert O'Rourk)

Coach Matt Millheiser holds the championship plaque. (Credit: Robert O'Rourk)

Chris Gray carries the ball. (Credit: Robert O'Rourk)

Ethan Wiederkehr chases after the Seaford quarterback. (Credit: Robert O'Rourk)

Chris Gray crosses the goal line for his first touchdown. (Credit: Robert O'Rourk)

Chris Gray on his way toward a sack. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

Joe Miller leads the team out with the No. 54 flag. (Credit: Robert O'Rourk)

