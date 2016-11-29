Lifelong Greenport resident Jerome L. Urban died Nov. 27 at Stony Brook University Hospital. He was 67.

The son of Gladys (Reiter) and Chester Urban, he was born July 23, 1949, in Greenport. He married Patricia Angevine July 5, 1969, in Greenport.

Mr. Urban attended high school and served in the U.S. Navy for four years, achieving the rank of aviation structural mechanic petty officer 3rd class. For 15 years, he worked for Morgan Auto Sales in Bridgehampton.

Mr. Urban was a member and ex-chief of Greenport Fire Department Standard Hose Company 4. Family members said he enjoyed fishing, NASCAR and that he was a New York Giants fan.

Predeceased by his parents, he is survived by his wife, Patricia, of Greenport; his son, Brian, of Bay Shore; his daughter, Dawn Herbstritt of Cibolo, Texas; his siblings, Marianne Krupski, Bruce Urban, Bonnie Angevine, Patty DeJesus, Francine Biggs, Pamela Michaelis, Kevin Urban, Annette Jernick and Teresa Sutherland; and five grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Dec. 1, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at St. Agnes R.C. Church Cemetery in Greenport. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Greenport Fire Department Standard Hose Company 4.

