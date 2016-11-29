David Patrick Brandi of Greenport died Nov. 28 at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport. He was 62.

The son of Custodio and Elizabeth Brandi, he was born April 25, 1954, and attended Greenport High School.

Mr. Brandi worked at Claudio’s Restaurant in Greenport, where he was known as “Captain Sword.”

Family members said he enjoyed storytelling.

Predeceased by his parents, Mr. Brandi is survived by his brothers, Anthony, of Peconic, James, of Florida and Peter, of Georgia; his sister, Paula, of Georgia and his companion, Jeannie Eckardt.

Cremation will be private. A memorial will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue.

