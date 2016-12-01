MTA to finish Sixth Street railroad crossing in Greenport next week

Seven months after a temporary road repair job was reportedly left to erode at the railroad crossing at Sixth Street in Greenport, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority will be returning Monday to finish the job, according to village officials.

The crossing was temporarily patched by railroad workers earlier this year, according to village administrator Paul Pallas. But recently, ambulance and fire department volunteers, as well as some neighbors in the area, have complained that the fix has eroded, leaving a bumpy transition over the crossing.

In the past, the MTA had not provided a date for when it would repair the street, pushing back the deadline each time, said Village Trustee Mary Bess Phillips.

Ms. Phillips said the village has been a “squeaky wheel” about the issue. Now, Mr. Pallas said he has received assurances from the MTA that the crossing will be fully repaired on Monday and was able to independently confirm that asphalt has been purchased for the project.

Photo: The Sixth Street railroad crossing in Greenport. (Credit: Paul Squire)

