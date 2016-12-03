Rebuilding Together Long Island looking to repair Greenport homes

A volunteer-based group that repairs the homes of low-income residents finished its first project in Southold — and now they’ve got their sights on a property in Greenport.

Catherine Harper of Rebuilding Together Long Island asked Greenport residents and village officials to lend support to their projects.

“If you ever have any hours to spare, and want to swing a hammer or get that old screw gun going, we’re your people,” she said. “We’re here to help our neighbors.”

Ms. Harper and her husband, Robert, were among the first to jump-start the North Fork group of Rebuilding Together Long Island, the local chapter of a national organization devoted to repairing homes for free for neighbors in need.

“We make such a difference in transforming the lives of some low-income people,” she said.

Ms. Harper asked the board to consider their group when divvying up any community development funds it may receive, and said those who are interested in volunteering can contact her.

“We’re glad to have anybody,” she said.

Photo: Catherine Harper of Mattituck, who works with the volunteer group Rebuilding Together Long Island, asks the Greenport Village Board for its support during a meeting Monday night. (Credit: Paul Squire)

