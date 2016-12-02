Eileen A. Walters

Eileen A. (Denzler) Walters of Southold died Nov. 30, 2016. She was 86.

Eileen was the loving wife of 67 years of Harold “Lefty” F. Walters; loving mother of Marie, Shirley (Norman), Joe (Doreen), Theresa (Chris), Deborah (Wayne), Diane (Bill), Harold and Leslie; loving grandmother of 18 grandchildren and loving great-grandmother of 23 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, Dec. 2, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Saint Patrick R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father John Barrett. Interment will follow at Willow Hill Cemetery in Southold.

Memorial donations to Southold Fire Department Rescue Squad would be appreciated.

