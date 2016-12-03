Southold Blotter: ATVs worth $11.3K stolen from Orient farm

Two ATVs worth a combined $11,300 were swiped from an unlocked barn at an Orient farm, according to a police report.

An employee at Mezynieski Farm reported the ATVs stolen Friday at about 10 a.m. The two missing vehicles were an orange and black Yamaha Raptor 250 worth $7,800 and a pink and white Polaris 110 quad worth $3,500.

Police did not report any arrests related to the theft.

• Someone smashed in the windshield of a Greenport man’s pickup truck early last Thursday, police said.

The victim showed police that an “unknown concrete object” had caused the damage to his truck, which was parked at his sister’s house on Second Street about 12:41 a.m., according to a police report.

Police investigated the scene, but were unable to locate a suspect. No updates on the incident were made available.

• Road rage caused an accident on Route 48 in Southold last Tuesday when a man left his car unattended to argue with another driver and it rolled into traffic, police said.

According to a police incident report, the incident was sparked when one driver from East Quogue “took his eyes off the road” and nearly collided with a man who was pulling into his driveway.

The Southold man got out of his vehicle to confront the East Quogue man, who also exited his vehicle, but forgot to put it in park first. The East Quogue man’s vehicle rolled toward the eastbound lane of Route 48, causing an accident, police said.

No arrests were reported relating to the incident.

• Someone stole three piles of firewood from the Southold 7-Eleven early last Tuesday, according to police. The firewood, worth $35, was taken from an outdoor display by an unknown man, according to an employee at the convenience store.

Police broadcast a vehicle description and partial license plate that could lead to the alleged thief, but said “the results of the search were inconclusive.” The store will review surveillance footage and get back in touch with police, according to the report.

• A woman stole a purse, slippers, a stuffed animal and a bath sponge from Southold Pharmacy on Main Road last Sunday, according to a police report.

While she couldn’t be located, video surveillance captured the unidentified woman taking the items, worth a combined $93, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

