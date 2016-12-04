East End Fencing Academy to open this month in Southold

Have you ever watched fencing during the Olympics and thought, “Hey, maybe I could do that”?

Well, thanks to Jennifer Murray of Cutchogue, now you can give it a try.

A former competitive fencer and national champion, Ms. Murray will open East End Fencing Academy in the Feather Hill plaza in Southold later this month.

“It’s like a physical chess game,” she said. “There’s a lot of strategy involved. So you’re moving; it’s very fast paced. You don’t need any specific body type or personality type. Whatever people have, they develop their own skill set and bring that to the table, which makes fencing very interesting.”

Fencing is a one-on-one sport in which two people duel each other using rapier-style metal swords. Three different types of weapon are used: foil, épée and saber. Ms. Murray explained that each has its own scoring rules and targets different areas of the body.

She’s mastered all forms and, with over 15 years of coaching experience and 25 years as a fencer, is trained to teach all three disciplines, which she will do at her Southold location.

“You do have to think quickly on your feet; especially in saber, there’s a lot more intuition,” Ms. Murray said. “Saber is my favorite weapon, and that’s actually what dominates the school.”

After picking up the sport at age 12, Ms. Murray began training in New York City during her freshman year of high school with Hungarian coach Miklos Bartha, who trained numerous Olympic athletes. She eventually went on to compete with the team from Fairleigh Dickerson University in New Jersey, which she attended on a full scholarship.

After college, she became one of the top four fencers nationally, leading her to train for the Olympics at the U.S. training center in Colorado Springs.

While she never did compete in the Olympics, she later began coaching the sport at her alma mater, Walt Whitman High School in Huntington, and at Jericho High School. She also formed the team at Cold Spring Harbor High School.

The Cutchogue resident later opened Long Island Fencing Academy in Plainview, which she eventually closed to become a livestock farmer. She currently works at Wickham’s Fruit Farm in Cutchogue. She has also operated an East End Fencing Academy program at the Southampton Youth Services facility since 2014.

Ms. Murray also plans to expand her business further by opening a training center in Riverhead in the future. That location would focus on competitive fencers, while classes in Southampton and Southold will focus on training people ages 5 and up at all skill levels.

For those unsure about committing to fencing, Ms. Murray supplies all the equipment needed for both children and adults. And she encourages people to try a monthlong beginner series to gauge their interest.

“The North Fork is new to fencing, so it’s a lot of beginners,” she said, “but that’s nice.”

Photo caption: Jennifer Murray shows off a fencing sword at her new facility. (Credit: Nicole Smith)

[email protected]

Comments

comments