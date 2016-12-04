Engagement: Angela Paladino and Timothy Gorman

Bruce and Maureen Wahl and Robert and Tammy Paladino are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Angela Paladino of Greenport to Timothy Gorman, son of Marge and Rich Gorman of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

The couple got engaged Oct. 26 while in New Orleans. Angela is a registered nurse who works in the emergency room at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport. Timothy, formerly of Southold, is a golf course superintendent at Gardiners Bay Country Club on Shelter Island.

A 2017 wedding is planned.

Comments

comments