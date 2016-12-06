Head Start in Riverhead receives new books to promote early literacy

Riverhead Free Library employees dropped off 78 bags of children’s books at the Riverhead Head Start last week.

The books, which will be shared by all five of Head Start’s classes, were donated by Friends of the Riverhead Free Library with the goal of promoting early literacy. It’s the second time the group has made such a donation.

“It’s awesome,” said Head Start teacher Claudia Cipolla. “This is just a great opportunity for us to get some great literature.”

The books were placed in colorful drawstring backpacks emblazoned with the words “I Love Reading.” Last week, the children sifted through them excitedly and began reading to each other.

Throughout the year, each student will have multiple opportunities to take home a backpack. The books are printed in English and Spanish.

Ms. Cipolla said the program prepares children for kindergarten and that she’s appreciative to the library for doing it.

Melissa Fried, the library’s children’s services coordinator, agreed that early literacy is important for children between 3 and 5 years old.

“The more we can hook them in younger and the more they love books now, the better they will do in school later on,” she said. “It’s just our library’s part in helping the children succeed.”

