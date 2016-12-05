Agnes Domino (Novellino) was born April 30, 1915, and passed away peacefully on Dec. 1, 2016, in Middle Island.

She was the beloved wife of Michael B. Domino, to whom she was married to for 70 years prior to his passing in 2012; devoted mother of Patricia Mott and Michael J. Domino and the cherished grandmother of six and great-grandmother of eight.

Agnes will always be remembered for her steadfast devotion to her family. While quiet and self-deprecating, her inner strength and dignity made her a great role model for those fortunate enough to know her.

Visitation was held Dec. 4 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Mangano Funeral Home in Middle Island. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Dec. 5 at St. Francis Cabrini R.C. Church in Coram. Interment followed at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 500 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments