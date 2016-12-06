Richard Peter Dittman

Richard “Dick” Peter Dittman passed away peacefully Dec. 1, 2016, at Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue.

Born in Manhattan Feb. 24, 1928, to George Hazard and Marion Thruelsen Dittman, Richard spent his entire youth in Brooklyn, graduating from Brooklyn’s Adelphi Academy. He attended Princeton University, earning a degree in physics in 1950. Upon graduation, he joined Mutual Benefit Life Insurance Company as a student actuary, eventually pioneering their computerization and IT organization during the ’60s and ’70s.

In 1953, Richard married longtime friend Barbara Morgan. They settled in Westfield, N.J., and together raised three sons. They were active in church and community, particularly in Cub/Boy scouts leadership and as a family, enjoyed regular excursions to their eastern Long Island home in Peconic on the North Fork.

Retiring to their Peconic home in 1988, Barbara and Dick continued to pursue their passion for boating, sailing and the many pleasures of the eastern Long Island community through the following years. They were actively involved with the U.S. Power Squadron, for which Dick served as commander as well as in other teaching and ongoing squadron committee positions. Dick and Barbara were married for 58 years.

In all things, Richard sought the challenge of problems — preferring thoughtful innovation to conventional wisdom. Beneath a tough demeanor, he was a courageous and spirited man, with a gentle and generous heart.

Predeceased by his wife, Barbara, and his son G. Evans, Richard is survived by his daughter-in-law, Diane (Thomson) of Whitehouse Station, N.J.; his son Peter and his wife, Jeanne (née Cutrona) of Boston, Mass.; his youngest son, David, and his wife, Susan (née Butcher) of Farmingdale; and his four grandchildren, Nicholas, Leah, Andrew and Jason.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a service immediately following at Coster-Heppner Funeral home in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to East End Hospice (eeh.org), which played such a valuable and important role in Richard’s last several days, weeks and months — enabling him to pass as he wished.

