Jane W. Crouch of New Suffolk died Dec. 5 at her home. She was 100.

Ms. Crouch is survived by her husband, Raymond.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. Interment will take place Thursday, Dec. 8, at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.

A complete obituary will follow.

