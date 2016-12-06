Richard Davant Papot of Southold died Dec. 2 at his home at the age of 68.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7th at at St. Patrick R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father John Barrett. Interment, with U.S. Army honors, will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations to AMVETS would be appreciated.

A complete obituary will follow.

