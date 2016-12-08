Boom Burger to open in Mattituck

Boom Burger is bringing fresh, affordable comfort food to the North Fork.

Owners Anthony Catanzaro and Anthony Cicogna hope to be serving hamburgers, hot wings, milkshakes, fried peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and more in Mattituck by Christmas.

The comic-book themed burger shop, which has a sister location in Westhampton, will open in Mattituck Plaza in a storefront which most recently house Greek Bites.

“We just love burgers,” Cicogna said in an interview at the new locale. “Why not cook something you love and have fun doing it?”

Click here to read more about Boom Burger coming to Mattituck on northforker.com

Photo: Boom Burger owners Anthony Catanzaro and Anthony Cicogna outside their new Mattituck storefront. (Credit: Vera Chinese)

Comments

comments