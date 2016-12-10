Southold Blotter: Road rage incident reported in East Marion

An intoxicated Flanders man was found sitting in a Mattituck woman’s parked car on Wickham Avenue around 3:30 a.m. last Sunday, Southold Town police said.

The woman reported being awoken by someone knocking on her house door and finding an unknown person in her car, officials said. The man, whose age wasn’t released, told police he thought he had “walked from a bar to a friend’s house” and decided to sit in the car in order to “get out of the cold,” police said.

Nothing was reported missing from the vehicle and no charges were filed. Police drove the man back to his parents’ house, the report states.

• Two Mattituck men were arrested last Tuesday following an East End Drug Task Force investigation, police said.

Dwayne Harris and Shane Sypher, ages unknown, were arrested after a search warrant was completed at a home on Horton Avenue in Mattituck, police said. Charges weren’t immediately known and no other details were available.

• Two men were involved in a road rage incident on Route 25 in East Marion around 7 a.m. Saturday, police said.

A Southold man called police and said a vehicle driven by an East Marion man cut him off after making a left turn out of Peconic Landing. After the victim passed the vehicle, the suspect then passed him and they began arguing until they both stopped their vehicles, the report states. The suspect reportedly threatened the victim, stating “I have a pistol and I’ll pop you,” officials said. The suspect admitted to police that he followed the man in order to get his license plate number and denied making any threats, officials said. Neither driver wished to press charges.

• A New Suffolk parent placed orange traffic cones along First Street last Sunday afternoon in order to slow down traffic while his children played, according to a report. When police arrived at the scene, the homeowner agreed to remove the cones and requested extra patrols to catch drivers speeding in the area, officials said.

• A Peconic woman reported hearing gun shots near her home on Route 48 around 8 p.m. last Sunday, officials said. Police searched the area and didn’t find any evidence of gun shots, the report states.

• A town garbage can was found floating in the water near Bay Avenue in Mattituck around 8 a.m. last Monday, officials said. Police notified the Southold Town Highway Department about the incident, officials said.

• North Fork Animal Welfare League in Peconic reported last Tuesday that a dog was stolen from the shelter sometime during the overnight hours, officials said. Police located the dog at its owner’s home in Cutchogue. The owner told police his dog never got loose and had been at home with him, the report states. No charges were filed.

• A Mattituck man accused his neighbor of removing a large stone from his property on Knollwood Lane last Tuesday morning, officials said. The neighbor denied those allegations to police and the victim was advised to place security cameras on his property, the report states.

• A Mattituck High School student reported receiving harassing messages on social media from an unknown person last Tuesday morning, police said. The investigation is continuing.

• Nearly $470 in cash was reported stolen last Tuesday from Blue Duck Bakery in Greenport, police said. The investigation is continuing.

• A Cutchogue woman reported receiving a bill in the amount of $853.11 from USAA Federal Savings Bank in Texas last Thursday despite not having an account with the bank, police said. The identity theft investigation is continuing.

• An East Marion man reported $45,200 was stolen from his savings account Friday, police said. No other details were provided in a police report.

• Police responded to an emergency call made from a Greenport home Saturday around 10:45 a.m. The caller told police he was attempting to dial the 914 area code and accidentally dialled 911, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

