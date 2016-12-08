John Corazzini, age 73, died peacefully at Stony Brook University Hospital on the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016.

John was a lifelong resident of Greenport, a graduate of the Greenport class of 1956 and a proud graduate and loyal alumnus of Assumption College in Wooster Massachusetts, class of 1960.

John was a professional educator and spent his career as an english teacher and assistant department head at Riverhead Middle School. John loved good food, literature, history and was a knowledgeable and devoted fan of the theater.

Many loyal and loving friends whose lives he brightened through his caring way and his remarkable sense of humor survive John and will cherish his memory.

Visiting hours will be held Sunday Dec. 11, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A 10 a.m. funeral mass will be held Monday, Dec. 12, at St. Agnes R. C. Church in Greenport. Burial will follow at St. Agnes R. C. Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.

