Fire district votes, commissioner elections set for Tuesday

People in fire districts throughout New York State will head to the polls Tuesday, Dec. 13, to vote on fire commissioner elections — and in some cases, special propositions specific to their districts.

Commissioners are the elected governing body of the fire district, a taxing district that funds equipment, buildings and, in some instances, employees.

The fire district shouldn’t be confused with the fire department, which is mostly volunteer-based and handles day-to-day operations, such as responding to blazes.

Below is a rundown of what will be voted on locally. The Greenport Fire Department doesn’t have commissioners, as it is run by the Incorporated Village of Greenport.

Cutchogue

• Incumbent Joseph Zuhoski is running unopposed for a new five-year term.

• The ballot features a proposition to authorize the purchase of a Class A pumper truck with a 75-foot aerial ladder for up to $755,000. The cost will be split between a $500,000 installment purchase and the use of $255,000 from the district’s capital reserve fund for apparatuses and equipment.

Voting will take place from 3 to 9 p.m. at the firehouse at 260 New Suffolk Road in Cutchogue.

East Marion

• Incumbent Michael Griffin is running unopposed for a five-year term.

• There is also a proposition to extend the period by which service credit may be earned for the Length of Service Awards Program from 30 years to 40 years, as permitted by state law. The change will carry an increased cost of $5,000 per year.

Voting will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the firehouse at 9245 Main Road in East Marion.

Orient

• Incumbent Scott Harris is being opposed by Walter Strohmeyer for a five-year term, while Robert Hanlon is running unopposed for a three-year term.

Voting will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the firehouse at 23300 Main Road in Orient.

Southold

• There are two unopposed elections in the Southold district. Incumbent Thomas Grattan Sr. is seeking re-election to a five-year term and incumbent William Witzke is seeking a two-year term.

Voting will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the firehouse on Main Road in Southold.

Mattituck

• Brian Williams and James Parsons are running for a five-year term being vacated by Lloyd Reisenberg.

Voting takes place from 3 to 9 p.m. at the firehouse on Pike Street in Mattituck.

Photo: Cutchogue Fire Department. (Credit: Kelly Zegers)

