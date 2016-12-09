Sponsored Post: North Fork Holiday Style – Where Mid-Century Modern Meets Rustic Farmhouse

With the holiday season upon us, we’re taking the legwork out of shopping for décor. We’ve hand-selected the perfect blend of mid-century and rustic items to decorate your home and prepare you for stylish entertaining throughout the holidays. And, the best thing is, all of these items can be purchased within one block. Now how’s that for convenience?

We love the idea of using these gorgeous and versatile white vases with a silver base from PEARL Cottage as holiday table centerpieces, mini-trees and all. And, could this white deer be any more chic?

Fun and festive, this throw pillow from touchGOODS lets the countdown to Christmas begin. The clean design and minimalistic colors make this the perfect addition to any chair or sofa during the holiday season.

Serve up your favorite holiday cocktail in this unique, mid-century punch bowl from Lost & Found. Fancy yet functional, this is holiday entertaining done right.

If rustic farmhouse décor is your style, White Flower Farmhouse has you covered. We love the simplicity of these natural linen stockings and can easily picture them hung from the mantle, with care of course.

Add a touch of glimmer to the holidays with these vintage glasses from re:design. We think the silver art-deco twist is sure to make a statement.

Inspired by the North Fork’s coastal vibes, these driftwood and cork sailboat ornaments by COAST add a great nautical touch to any tree.

To shop for these items and more, visit The Southold Corner Merchants located on Main Road & Beckwith Avenue in Southold.

Comments

comments