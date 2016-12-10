A fire ripped through a Southold home early Saturday morning, leaving behind only charred remains.

The home at 1800 Hyatt Road was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported, according to Southold Det. Steve Harned. The home was fully involved when the Southold Fire Department first arrived on scene, Det. Harned said. The call came in about 5:45 a.m.

A patrol officer responding to a house alarm nearby was the first one to notice the fire, Det. Harned said.

The Greenport and Cutchogue Fire Departments also responded to the scene, which is on a narrow, windy, dirt road along the shore of Long Island Sound.

The homeowners used the house as a summer home, Det. Harned said.

The Suffolk County Arson Squad was on scene to investigate the cause of the accident, although there was no initial evidence of foul play, Det. Harned said.

“There’s nothing indicating anything criminal,” he said. “As our normal course of business we have the Suffolk Arson Squad come out and help us.”

