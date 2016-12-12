Orient residents vote in favor of recommendations for hamlet

Residents in Orient have voted overwhelmingly in favor of the “Orient Plan,” a set of policies for the hamlet to complement Southold Town’s comprehensive plan.

Residents voted on nine propositions in the plan created by the Orient Association and the results were unveiled Sunday. In October and November, 364 ballots were answered and all nine propositions were voted yes. The propositions relate to building size limitations, to traffic calming and advanced septic systems. All of the propositions received at least 79 percent approval, according to results provided by Orient Association president Bob Hanlon.

The results will be submitted to Southold Town with the the hope that the policies applicable to Orient can be adopted. The plan is not legally binding, Mr. Hanlon had previously noted; the Town won’t be required to adopt any of the nine recommendations.

“Representatives from Orient hope to then work with Town officials and others to find ways to develop law and regulations putting these policies fully into effect,” a statement from the Orient Association said.

A mailing about the plan and how to vote was sent out in October to all postal patrons in the hamlet. More than 400 people on the Orient Civic Association’s distribution list who own or rent property in Orient but don’t keep a postal address were also contacted.

Additional detailed aspects of the Orient Plan, and possible further propositions, are expected in early 2017.

The results of the so-called Orient Plan voting are below:

• Ban construction work that would result in a house that is “out of scale” with existing housing in the neighborhood. YES 292 NO 68

• Bar changes in scope or use of properties along Main Road in Orient that would increase traffic. YES 297 NO 55

• Require that all new construction, substantial renovations or expansions must include an installation of an “enhanced septic system.” YES 286 NO 72

• Development rights purchases must include an agreement to preserve “historic viewsheds” and either continue active farming to dedicate the land for public use. YES 304 NO 59

• Ban fencing around or along Main Road and the Orient causeway. YES 310 NO 50

• Implement a plan to prevent stormwater runoff. YES 336 NO 27

• Establish an Orient Pest Control District. YES 292 NO 61

• Develop a “traffic calming plan” for the areas around Village Lane and the Cross Sound Ferry. YES 290 NO 69

• Ban increasing land use density on the basis of available public water or sewer services. YES 86 NO 44

