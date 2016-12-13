Former Peconic resident Patricia Kowalchuk of Syosset died Dec. 9 at Apex Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Huntington Station. She was 62.

The daughter of Benjamin and Joan (Doyle) Kowalchuk, she was born Oct. 1, 1954, in Rockville Centre.

Family members said she enjoyed singing, coloring and puzzles.

Predeceased by her mother and brother William, Ms. Kowalchuk is survived by her father, Benjamin, of Peconic; her brother Richard, of Virginia; her sister, Susan, of Pennsylvania and four nieces.

The family received visitors Dec. 18 at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. Cremation was private.

Memorial donations may be made to AHRC.

Comments

comments