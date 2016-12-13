Longtime Greenport resident Jacqueline A. Durka died Dec. 11 at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport. She was 81.

The daughter of William and Rose (Romano) Chaisson, she was born Aug. 8, 1935, in Brooklyn. On Aug. 20, 1980, she married Nicholas Durka in Queens.

Ms. Durka is survived by her stepdaughters, Karen Durka of Centerport and Jennifer Durka Barbini of Coral Springs, Fla.; her siblings, Lorraine Lamont and Marianne Chaisson, both of Yarmouth, Maine and four stepgrandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Dec. 16, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A 10:45 a.m. graveside service will take place Saturday, Dec. 17, at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Farmingdale.

