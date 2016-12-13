Longtime East Marion resident Edward J. Conner Jr. died Dec. 12 at his home. He was 91.

The son of Helen (Pope) and Edward Conner Sr., he was born June 20, 1925, in Brooklyn.

Mr. Conner served in the U.S. Navy, achieving the rank of ensign. He worked for Liberty Mutual in Lynbrook for 29 years.

On Jan. 5, 1946, he married Madeline (Hohmann) in Jamaica, N.Y.

Family members said Mr. Conner was a musician and enjoyed pleasure boating.

Mr. Conner is survived by his wife; children, Stephen, Michael, Barbara, Richard, Daniel, Scott and Nancy; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Dec. 15, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.

