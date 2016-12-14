Propositions pass in Cutchogue, East Marion FDs

Propositions were approved in Cutchogue and East Marion and no incumbents were defeated in fire commissioner voting throughout Southold Town Tuesday night.

The commissioners are the elected governing body over the fire district, a taxing jurisdiction that oversees the fire departments, which are mostly volunteer.

Below is rundown of Tuesday’s election results in each district:

Cutchogue

A proposition to authorize the purchase of a Class A pumper truck with a 75-foot aerial ladder for up to $755,000 was approved by a vote of 91 to 29. Incumbent commissioner Joe Zuhoski Jr. ran unopposed and was re-elected to a five-year term.

East Marion

A proposition to extend the period by which service credit may be earned for the Length of Service Awards Program (LOSAP) from 30 to 40 years, as permitted by state law, was approved by a vote of 37 to 13. The change will have an increased cost of $5,000 per year. Incumbent Commissioner Michael Griffin ran unopposed for a five-year term and was re-elected with 48 votes.

Southold

There were two unopposed elections, with incumbent Thomas Grattan Sr. being re-elected to a five-year term and incumbent William Witzke being re-elected to a two-year term. Both received 52 votes.

Mattituck

Brian Williams defeated James Parsons by a vote of 180 to 83 for one five-year term being vacated by incumbent Lloyd Reisenberg, who did not seek re-election.

Orient

Incumbent Scott Harris defeated Walter Strohmeyer by a vote of 74 to 70 for a five-year term, and Robert Hanlon ran unopposed for a three-year term and was elected with 114 votes.

[email protected]

