Steve Kaltsas of East Marion died Dec. 12. He was 92.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Dec. 18, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at Saints Anargyroi, Taxiarchis and Gerasimos Greek Orthodox Church in Greenport. Burial will follow at Sterling Cemetery.

A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Suffolk Times.

Comments

comments