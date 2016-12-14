Local 7-Eleven manager gets four years in federal prison

The former manager of 7-Eleven stores in Cutchogue and Greenport will serve four years in a federal prison for harboring illegal aliens and stealing their wages, according to the U.S. Attorney General’s office.

Malik Yousaf, 55, of South Setauket was indicted following a June 2013 federal raid on a series of 7-Eleven stores across Long Island and Virginia. He pleaded guilty to wire fraud and concealing and harboring illegal immigrants last September.

Robert Capers, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement that Mr. Yousaf has also forfeited his right to eight 7-Eleven franchises in New York and 10 stores in Virginia, as well as a home on Long Island worth $150,000, and has been ordered to pay $2.5 million in restitution for the back wages.

“[Mr. Yousaf] acted as the chief manager of five 7-Eleven franchise stores during the course of the conspiracy, hired dozens of illegal aliens, equipped them with more than 20 identities stolen from United States citizens, housed them at residences his co-conspirator owned and stole substantial portions of his workers’ wages,” Mr. Capers said. “During the scheme, the defendant generated over $182 million in proceeds from the 7-Eleven franchise stores.”

Mr. Yousaf was indicted along with Farrukh Baig, 59, of Head of the Harbor, who officials say was the ringleader in the scheme. Mr. Baig was sentenced in April 2015 to seven years in federal prison.

File photo: Law enforcement officials outside the Cutchogue 7-Eleven during an immigration sweep in June 2013. (Credit: Cyndi Murray)

