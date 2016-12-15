Thomas “Tom” McGwire, 84, of Peconic, husband of the late Margaret Ann “Peggy” McGwire, passed away peacefully Dec. 1, 2016, at his home.

Tom was born in Watchung, N.J. to Margaret “Mike” Wilmerding and Edwin Dudley McGwire.

After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Vermont in 1954, Tom joined the U.S. Army. He served from 1954 to 1956 and was honorably discharged as a first lieutenant.

Tom began his business career as a fuel oil salesman for Esso Oil Company, where he eventually became a district manager and, finally, part of the mergers and acquisition group buying and selling fuel stations. In 1970, Tom took over Industrial Heater Corp on Canal Street in New York City. He successfully grew the company into a major supplier to the plastics industry and earned two patents for innovative heater designs.

Tom was also successful in real estate. He started Topeka Realty Corporation in 1980 and was instrumental in forming the Arrow Head Cove Association of Peconic in 1990.

An avid tennis player, golfer, outdoorsman and traveler, Tom belonged to the Pelham Country Club, North Fork Country Club and the Ocean Reef Club. He served on several boards of directors including Eastern Long Island Hospital, Eastern Region of the Society of Plastics Industry and North Fork Country Club.

Tom is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Thomas “Tad” and Kathy; his daughter and son-in-law, Mary Margaret “Polly” and Richard Cosmedy; seven grandchildren, Thomas McGwire III, Charles McGwire, Brett McGwire, Michael Cosmedy, Christopher Cosmedy, Dana Cosmedy and Peter Cosmedy. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Ted and Doris McGwire; his sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Robert Cassaro; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Katherine and James Mauer and his sister in law, Mary Jo Douglas.

Our family extends a heartfelt thank you to all of the health care providers that cared for Tom, especially Maureen Meyers-Cavanaugh and to his extended family of friends who enriched his life. In particular we would like to thank Betsey Skudder and the Jayne family for their love and friendship.

Arrangements were entrusted to Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments