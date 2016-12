A Southold man was arrested on a drunken driving charge Friday after driving in the opposite lane and nearly causing a crash on Pine Neck Road in Southold, town police said.

David Zbytniewski, 45, was the subject of several calls from witnesses who spotted him driving erratically at about 8:40 p.m., according to police. He was stopped by police and found to be intoxicated, according to a press release.

He was held overnight at police headquarters for a Saturday morning arraignment.

