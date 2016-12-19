The Southold man convicted in October of possessing pornography involving a 10-year-old child will avoid prison.

Trent Stack, 45, was sentenced to 10 years probation by Suffolk County Criminal Court Judge Barbara Kahn Thursday. He’ll also be required to register as a sex offender in New York State.

He pleaded guilty in October to one count of possessing a sexual performance by a child, a class E felony carrying a maximum prison sentence of four years.

Mr. Stack was arrested at 6:30 a.m. May 11 after police executed a search warrant at a home his attorney said he rented from his father on Summer Lane in Southold.

Town police assisted in the arrest along with the Federal Long Island Exploited Children’s Task Force, according to a police report, which stated the search warrant was part of a continuing investigation into distribution of child pornography over the internet.

Southold police chief Martin Flatley said at the time that Suffolk police were leading the child pornography investigation.

Detective Sergeant John Best of the Suffolk Police computer crime unit had said officers seized a laptop computer and phone during the search warrant and prosecutors had said additional charges were possible. None were ever filed.

