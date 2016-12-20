Enter to win a spa day worth $240 from Blue Sage Day Spa

Northforker.com presents our latest “Experience North Fork” Giveaway. We welcome our new partner, Blue Sage Day Spa.

Blue Sage Day Spa wants you to get your glow and relax on by giving away a micro/oxygen treatment followed by a one hour massage for its new location on Main Road in Mattituck. Blue Sage specializes in customized facial and body treatments plus detoxing, waxing and more. Your experience at Blue Sage Day Spa is one where you will truly feel pampered. This giveaway is worth $240.

End 2016 the right way and enter below to win!

a Rafflecopter giveaway



Comments

comments