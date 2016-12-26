Boys Soccer: Six Tuckers make all-conference team

While they did not win a Suffolk County title, the boys soccer teams of Mattituck, Southold and Greenport high schools did garner some postseason recognition at the county awards dinner in Holbrook earlier this month.

The Tuckers (9-8-1), who lost in the Suffolk Class B semifinals to county champion Center Moriches, had six players who received recognition at Villa Lombardi’s that night.

Senior midfielder Chris Waggoner, junior midfielder-forward Axel Rodriguez and senior Dylan Wilsberg were chosen to the all-conference team.

Sophomores James Jacobs, a goalkeeper, and center back Bryce Grathwohl were named to the all-league team. Jacobs finished tied for 12th place with six shutouts among Suffolk keepers.

Senior midfielder Eshi Baldano was selected for the academic all-county team.

Sophomore striker Alp Kilinc paced Mattituck in scoring with eight goals.

The First Settlers (7-12), who fell in the Suffolk Class C final to Pierson/Bridgehampton, placed five players on various teams.

Junior midfielders Ryan Herrmann and Zachary Grathwohl were picked for the all-conference team. Grathwohl led Southold with seven goals.

Senior goalkeeper Dylan Clausen and senior center back Michael Christman earned all-league honors. Senior defender Stephen Hocker was named to the academic all-county team.

The First Settlers’ junior varsity team, directed by current boys basketball coach Lucas Grigonis, was selected as League VII and county sportsmanship winners at that level.

The Porters (3-11-1) had three players who were tabbed for honors.

Senior defender Eduardo Sanchez made the all-conference squad and senior midfielder Remi Droskoski, who led Greenport with eight goals, and senior defender Ben Bracken secured positions on the all-league team. Senior defender Oscar Tomas was named to the academic team.

Greenport, coached by Chris Golden, was chosen as the League VII sportsmanship winner, earning the varsity honor for an impressive fifth year in a row.

Photo caption: Axel Rodriguez-Canal earned all-conference honors. (Credit: Garret Meade, file)

