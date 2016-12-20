Mattituck resident Dorothy M. McDermott, formerly of Queens Village and Hollis, died Dec. 17 at the Kanas Center for Hospice in Quiogue. She was 87.

The daughter of Kirkwood and Ellen (Walsh) Morse, she was born Dec. 18, 1928, in Queens.

Ms. McDermott was a homemaker who worked as a real estate agent in Queens Village.

Family members she loved her family dearly and enjoyed reading and history.

Predeceased by her husband, Edward, in 2016, Ms. McDermott is survived by her children, Dennis, of Mattituck, Monica, of Greenport, Joseph, of Oakdale, Mary Murray of Floral Park, Gerard, of New Hampshire, Paul, of Setauket and Jeanne, of Floral Park and nine grandchildren.

A service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Interment will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to the Kanas Center for Hospice.

Arrangements were in the care of Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue.

