Former Mattituck resident Franklin R. Saunders Jr. of Shirley died at home Dec. 17. He was 55.

The son of Franklin and Lynda (Johnson) Saunders, he was born Sept. 13, 1961, in Greenport and attended Mattituck High School.

Mr. Saunders worked as a chef at Elbow East in Southold.

Family members said he enjoyed science, history and reading.

Predeceased by his father, Mr. Saunders is survived by his mother, of Mattituck; his partner, Susan Scott; and his siblings, Cynthia Cormier of Riverhead and Pamela Conway of Southold.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Dec. 22, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Cremation was private.

Comments

comments