Lifelong Greenport resident William J. Mills II died Dec. 19. He was 95.

A graveside service will take place at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at Sterling Cemetery in Greenport.

Memorial donations may be made to Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport or The Island Gift of Life Foundation on Shelter Island.

Arrangements are in the care of Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

A complete obituary will follow.

