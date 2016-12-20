Joan Theresa Wilkinson of Jamesport died Dec. 19, 2016, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 80.

She was born in Borough Park, Brooklyn, July 5, 1936, to Robert and Clementina Mary (Virgilio) Fasanello.

On Sept. 7, 1957, she married Albert Wilkinson in the Bronx. Later she attended the College of Old Westbury, where she majored in history/women’s studies and received a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Formerly of the Bronx and Syosset where she lived for 30 years, she was a Jamesport resident for the past 20 years.

She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck and a member of the Riverhead Garden Club.

She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Surviving are her husband, Albert; three children, Kathryn Ann and her husband, Larry Foley, of East Setauket, Albert Joseph Wilkinson and Desiree DeFigueroa of Wading River and Roberta Theresa and her husband, Thomas Magg, of Mattituck; her grandchildren, Whitley Foley and her husband, Matthew Ramos, TJ Magg, Lianne Foley, Amanda Magg, Taylor Foley, Maria Magg and Diane DeFigueroa; and a great-grandchild, Madison Ramos.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Dec. 22, from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations to Cancer Center for Kids, c/o Winthrop-University Hospital Office of Development, 200 Old Country Road, Suite 570, Mineola, NY 11501, in memory of Joan Wilkinson, winthrop.org/give, would be appreciated.

This is a paid notice.

