Robert L. Gaska Jr.

Robert “Bobby” L. Gaska Jr. of Orient Point, formerly of Wantagh and Hicksville, died Dec. 18 at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport. He was 79.

The son of Robert Gaska Sr. and Elizabeth (Allstadt), he was born Jan. 29, 1937, in Freeport.

He was the beloved husband of Patricia; loving father of Bobbi Ann, Jonathan, Russell, Scott and Kerry and grandfather of Maddox, Grant, Hayley, Meghan, Blair, Sean and Tyler.

Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A 10 a.m. funeral Mass will be held Thursday, Dec. 22, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments