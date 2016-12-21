Man airlifted after getting ‘pinned’ in tree outside Southold home

A man was airlifted this morning after getting pinned between tree branches outside a Southold home, according to Southold Fire Department assistant chief Craig Goldsmith.

The man, an employee of a tree cutting service, was cutting down branches in a tree at around 10:30 a.m. when “one of the branches swung around and pinned him between the tree,” Mr. Goldsmith said.

By the time the fire department arrived, the man was reportedly lying on the ground at the Long Creek Drive house he was working at and was conscious and alert, Mr. Goldsmith said.

He was transported to a nearby field near Route 48 and Youngs Avenue where a Suffolk police helicopter airlifted him to Stony Brook University Hospital.

Photo caption: A Suffolk police medevac prepares to transport the victim Wednesday morning. (Credit: Nicole Smith)

