Former longtime Mattituck resident Carl Stanley Giacomazzo of Riverhead died Nov. 26. He was 68.

The son of Theresa (Abela) and Carmelo Salvatore Giacomazzo, he was born June 13, 1948, in Williamsburg, N.Y.

Mr. Giacomazzo was a high school graduate, who served in the U.S. Air Force in Germany in the communications division and achieved the rank of airman.

He worked for KAPS – All Packaging Systems, Inc. as a machinist.

Family members said he played accordion and guitar, spoke five languages and sketched and was an avid chess player and joke teller.

Mr. Giacomazzo is survived by his sister, Rose Marie; his daughter, Martina and his son, Giancarlo.

A funeral service took place Dec. 5 at Calverton National Cemetery, with military guard.

Comments

comments