An East Marion man who was driving with a suspended license was arrested last Thursday when a police officer spotted him driving in Greenport while on his cellphone, officials said.

Police said Jevemai Hernandez Luna was pulled over on South Street around 10 a.m. The officer discovered Mr. Hernandez Luna’s license had been suspended, but police didn’t disclose the reason.

He was arrested and taken to department headquarters for processing, police said.

• Someone stole $800 from a Southold woman’s bank account, according to an incident report filed Saturday morning.

The victim said the thief used a withdrawal slip to take money from her account at Capital One Bank in Southold. Detectives are investigating.

• Multiple acts of graffiti were reported on buildings surrounding the Love Lane business district in Mattituck early Saturday morning, police said.

The graffiti was first reported at Love Lane Kitchen and later found on “fronts of multiple buildings,” according to a report. Additional details weren’t immediately available and no arrests were reported.

• Police discovered signs of a break-in at a Mattituck residence early Friday after multiple burglar alarms were triggered, according to a report.

Cops were notified of the burglary just after midnight by Suffolk Security, who had noticed multiple room motion-alarm activations at the Soundview Avenue house, officials said.

After two officers searched the area, they found the house had been broken into and was damaged inside, although no items were reported stolen. Detectives are investigating.

• More than $8,000 in earrings, bracelets, pendants and rings were reported missing from a Southold woman’s home last week, police said.

Two victims who live in the same home on Tuthill Ext. Road said the jewelry went missing sometime between Nov. 22 and Dec. 14. The items include an engagement ring, diamond earrings, multiple bracelets and pendants and a necklace, police said. All of the jewelry was reportedly stored in separate boxes.

The items were reported missing on two separate reports and are valued at a combined $8,325. One victim said she didn’t have insurance on the jewelry.

Detectives were notified, police said.

• A drunken man was found lying on the ground in downtown Greenport last Wednesday with five bottles of wine and two butter knives, police said.

Around 9:10 p.m., an officer on patrol reportedly spotted the man on Main Street carrying the wines — 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015 vintages — the knives and a pillowcase. The officer took the man back to police headquarters for questioning, but officials said they couldn’t determine where the items came from due to the man’s “intoxicated state.” The man was taken to his home in Southold and the items were inventoried and placed into evidence.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

• A woman was arrested early last Tuesday after she was caught in the Mattituck 7-Eleven parking lot with an active arrest warrant out of Riverhead Town, police said.

Alicia Descalzo, listed by police as homeless, was taken into custody around 1:30 a.m. after a man reported seeing two drunk people in a car in the parking lot, according to a police report. Police investigated and found that both Ms. Descalzo and a man in the car were sober. However, Ms. Descalzo was arrested on the warrant and returned to Riverhead.

Later that morning, the man in the car was ticketed after he allegedly drove off the road in Laurel, smashed into a “Wineries” sign and left the scene of the accident, police said.

The man was headed east on Route 25 when he swerved off the south side of the road and struck the sign about 9 a.m., according to a report. He didn’t stop and continued east, where he was eventually located by police.

In an interview, the man said he “must have fallen asleep” when he struck the sign, according to the report. He was ticketed with a traffic violation for leaving the scene of an accident.

• A man was charged with criminal mischief after he kicked in the window at a Greenport home last Monday, police said.

David Amaya of Greenport allegedly broke a rear double-hung window at the Center Street residence around 11:15 a.m., police said. When officials arrived, they reportedly found Mr. Amaya walking east on Center Street and detained him.

The owner of the home, a Southold man, told police he wanted to press charges and signed a criminal mischief affidavit. Mr. Amaya was held by police for processing.

• Police were called to a Greenport gas station Sunday afternoon after someone complained about a woman yelling inside a nearby vehicle, officials said.

Three officers responded and found two women, who told cops they got into an altercation after one of the women broke the other woman’s cigarettes in half, according to a report.

Both women apologized to each other and “stated that it was ridiculous that they were arguing over cigarettes.” Police said no further action was necessary.

• A “large black dog” bit a Greenport woman near a local cemetery last Wednesday, police said.

The woman was bit around 4 p.m. by the dog, which was reportedly “running loose with nobody accompanying it” near Saint Agnes Cemetery on Manhasset Avenue, police said.

The woman was taken to Eastern Long Island Hospital for treatment. Police searched the area but didn’t find any dogs matching the victim’s description.

• A woman disrupted Mass at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue by passing out pamphlets and playing items on the side altar last Sunday morning, police said.

Police were called to the church and escorted the woman out. After questioning her, they reportedly told her not to return.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

File photo: Southold Town Police Department.

