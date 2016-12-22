Lee A. Maynard

Lee A. (Poss) Maynard of Lexington Park, Md., born Aug. 31, 1947, in Burlington, Vt., age 69, passed away Dec. 18, 2016, at Calvert Memorial Hospital in Prince Frederick, Md., from a long-term illness.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Bruce Maynard; two daughters, Susan Cardona (Peter) of Hollywood, Md., and Karen Maynard of Lexington Park, Md.; grandsons, Catlin and Cordell Cardona, also of Hollywood, Md.; several nieces and nephews in Florida and Vermont; and several in-laws in Vermont. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert Poss and Ruth Morrill and her brother, David.

Lee was a dedicated wife and mother who, while living in Mattituck, was a caregiver for the elderly.

The family received guests for Lee’s life celebration and memorial services Dec. 22 at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Leonardtown, Md. A repast followed at Olde Towne Pub in Leonardtown.

Donations in memory of Lee may be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, 9891 Broken Land Parkway, Suite 101, Columbia, MD 21046.

Condolences to the family may be made at brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., in Leonardtown, Md.

