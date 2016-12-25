Happy Holidays from The Suffolk Times staff

We’d like to wish all our readers and advertisers a Merry Christmas and a Happy Hanukkah.

Thanks for all of your support. We truly enjoy coming to work each day to produce your community weekly newspaper. May you all have a safe, fun and happy holiday.

Meet the staff of your community newspaper:

1. Vera Chinese, northforker editor (2010)

2. Lori Miller, business manager (2010)

3. Ray Fedynak, graphic artist (2002)

4. Sonja Reinholt Derr, sales and marketing director (2010)

5. Bert Vogel, advertising production manager (1993)

6. Dexter Dible, graphic artist (2015)

7. Andrew Olsen, publisher (2001)

8. Rachel Young, reporter and copy editor (2013)

8a. Clara Walter, cub reporter (2017)

9. Decia Fates, copy chief (1997)

10. Jill Macellaro, classified executive (2015)

11. Keysha Terry, circulation manager (2016)

12. Karen Cullen, classified manager (2003)

13. Lindsay Denston, assistant sales coordinator (2014)

14. Tina Contento, sales executive (1987)

15. Jen Nuzzo, managing editor (2010)

16. Krysten Massa, reporter (2016)

17. Cerria Torres, display sales coordinator (2014)

18. Joseph Tumminello, sales executive (2013)

19. Maria Gennaro, graphic artist (2013)

20. Liz Werkmeister, sales and marketing coordinator (2012)

21. Terri Stephenson, sales assistant (2003)

22. Joe Werkmeister, editor (2006)

23. Lauren Sisson, senior associate editor (1985)

24. Jill Johnson, copy editor (2005)

25. Eric Hod, creative director (2007)

26. Laura Huber, editorial assistant (2001)

27. Kelly Zegers, reporter (2016)

28. Nicole Smith, reporter (2015)

29. Grant Parpan, executive editor (2006)

Not pictured:

Erica Brower, sales executive (2012)

Tim Gannon, reporter (1996)

Karen Kine, office manager (2007)

Don Kirby, collections manager (2006)

Bob Liepa, sports editor (1992)

Monique Singh-Roy, reporter (2015)

Charles Tumino, graphic artist (2002)

Photo by Jeremy Garretson

