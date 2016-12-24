After more than 60 years of ownership by the Levin family, the Sound View in Greenport was sold in mid-January to Eagle Point Hotel Partners.

Before the sale, the enterprise, which includes the inn and neighboring Sound View Restaurant, had been in the Levin family since 1953, when Jack and Donna Levin built the 10-room Sound Shore Motel. In 1968, the couple purchased the adjacent restaurant and expanded the businesses over the years with the addition of 35 motel units and a banquet room. In recent years, both businesses have been operated by the Levins’ daughters, Rachel Murphy and Ellen Wiederlight.

Eagle Point, a five-year-old Manhattan company, will use its hospitality management branch, Filament Hospitality, to run the Sound View. The company has completed previous projects in Maui, New Orleans and the Napa Valley, among other prime tourist destinations.

Ms. Murphy and Ms. Wiederlight announced the sale of the Sound View in a Jan. 12 Facebook post detailing the history of the family-run establishment and sharing their good wishes for the future.

“Circumstances change, family needs change, and we have found it necessary to make this change at this time,” they said. “It is our hope and expectation that the Sound View will continue to grow and to serve our local residents and visitors to the North Fork communities.”

The motel and restaurant are currently closed for renovations, something the new owners anticipated after a first season of getting to know the location.

