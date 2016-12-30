Our executive editor’s favorite Suffolk Times photos from 2016

What makes a great photo? Ask 10 different journalists and you’ll get 10 different answers.

Personally, I love to see a photograph that tells a story. Sometimes that conveys exactly what the written story is about. Or maybe it’s a picture revealing something that could never be captured in words.

In reviewing this year’s papers for our Year in Review issue, I selected the following photos as my favorites of the year, primarily for those reasons.

The captions explain what I saw in each of these photos.

Comments

comments