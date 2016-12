Joyce Ann Caputo of Cutchogue died Dec. 25 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 68.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Dec. 29, from 2 to 5 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Interment will take place at Mount Saint Mary’s Cemetery in Flushing, Queens.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

A complete obituary will follow.

