Pamela Wakem Vincent of Peconic Landing in Greenport died Dec. 22. She was 90.

The daughter of Helen Genevieve (Mansbach) and Francis John Wakem, she was born April 21, 1926, in Flushing.

On Nov. 25, 1950, she married Brian Vincent Jr. in Roslyn.

Ms. Vincent attended Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School in New York City.

She volunteered for the Manhasset Community Fund and Meals on Wheels and was a member of St. Mary’s Rosary society. Family members said she was a “friend to all.”

Predeceased by her husband, Ms. Vincent is survived by four children; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law; nieces, nephews and godchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Dec. 29, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Horton-Mathie in Greenport. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Eastern Long Island Hospital or Half the Sky Foundation.

