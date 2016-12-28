Anthony M. Faszczewski of Aquebogue died Dec. 25 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 65.

The son of Joseph and Stella Faszczewski, he was born March 26, 1951, in Port Jefferson. He graduated from Southold High School in 1970.

Mr. Faszczewski worked as a butcher/meat manager for King Kullen.

Family members said he enjoyed cooking, golfing and boating.

Predeceased by his parents and his brother Joseph, Mr. Faszczewski is survived by his wife, Christine (née Barker); his son, Anthony Jr. of Aquebogue; his siblings, Michael (Joyce) of Mattituck and Edward (Linda) of Cutchogue; his sisters-in-law, Jean Barker of Quogue and Kathy Barker of Louisiana; his brother-in-law, Daniel Wittington of Louisiana; his nephews, Luke Barker Magee, Alan Faszczewski and Jay Faszczewski; his nieces, Betsy Wittington, Amanda Selph, Lynelle Fas and Shelly Leonard and five grandchildren.

Cremation was private. A memorial service will take place Friday, Jan. 6, from 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to Kent Animal Shelter.

This is a paid notice.

